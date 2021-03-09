Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity Campaign for Veterans Gains Support from United American Marketing

“Strategic alliance will provide buildings with renewable energy and increased efficiency.” – Fran Briggs, Publicist to Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity

Chicago, IL : Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity (FVHFH) has received a pledge of support from United American Marketing for the construction of 100-plus, affordable single family homes for veterans its publicist announced today. The assistance will be utilized during the development and zoning phase of a 50-acre lot in Yorkville, IL.

United American Marketing, an international energy consultancy with offices in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, is advising and contributing as the solar supplier to the FVHFH project. The organization’s aim is to increase the project’s energy efficiency by providing access to renewable energy.

The five-year project, known as Operation Home America, will also house lower-income families, seniors, abused women and children, and at-risk populations. A large part of this group is currently homeless or in need of affordable housing.

“Collaboration with trusted organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, which have a long-standing legacy of service to the community, only enhances our ability to achieve our goal of saving people money while helping to save the planet,” stated Tim Carlmark, Executive Vice President for United American Marketing.

Dr. Robert Renteria, a U.S. Army veteran and non-commissioned officer spoke about how veterans are affected by a lack of affordable housing and the impact United American Marketing will have on Operation Home America.

“It is a disgrace that veterans are sleeping on the same streets that they fought to protect,” stated Dr. Robert Renteria, Spokesperson for Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity. “We are honored to partner with United American Marketing to strengthen our efforts in rectifying this situation,” he concluded.

Almost a quarter of a million veterans currently live in Illinois. 34 percent are living at or below the median annual income level. Eight percent survive on an annual income of $10,000 to $15,000.