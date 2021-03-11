Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity Discusses Highlights of Veteran Housing Focus Study

“By creating affordable housing options, Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity is contributing to the economic and emotional recovery of veterans.” – Fran Briggs, Publicist to Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity

Chicago, IL : Following a focus study and community input session, Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity (FVHFH) released key issues for their future Yorkville, IL, community. Several items were addressed to help meet the needs of future residents last month its publicist announced today.

Known as Operation Home America, FVHFH is working to ensure that the facility provides an environment for families to enjoy and thrive by.

The sustained success of the facility is contingent upon important variables identified by board members and community representatives. They include:

* Educating veterans about mortgage financing and resources that they have not utilized or are unaware of

* Developing a plan of action to raise awareness of these resources

* Meeting the needs of families in transition, female veterans with children; disabled veterans; at risk populations and seniors

* Sharing community resources to avoid duplication of services

* Ensuring that families who lost a spouse who served are included

* Constructing private cubicles for tele-health and other needs

The aim is to have the 100-plus housing community recognized for being unique, affordable and contributing to the optimal living, learning, and recreational experiences of its residents.

“Nearly a quarter of a million veterans currently live in the state of Illinois. 34 percent are living at or below the median annual income level and 8% survive on an annual income of $10,000 to $15,000. Operation Home America addresses the needs of veterans,” stated Jeffrey Barrett, Fox Valley Habitat CEO.

Operation Home America will also offer a community center of support which will provide programs veteran assistance, senior assistance, financial literacy, counseling, employment assistance, recreation and other programs.

Local, national, private and corporate donors are invited to support the construction of a community.

Corporate contributors will receive national recognition to supplement their marketing and advertising. Included is a press release that features their business’ impact.

For information including how to donate, please visit http://www.chicagolandhabitat.org/FVOHA or call Jeffrey Barrett at 630-206-5030.