Foxx International and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd, Collaborate to Provide Waste Management Services

New Delhi, May 2023: Foxx International and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited have joined hands to provide waste management services in India. This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive solutions for plastic and electronic waste management services to meet the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations as per the E-waste and Plastic waste management laws in India.

Under this arrangement, Foxx International will assist Butterfly for documentation and compliance of statutory obligations with the Central/State Pollution Control Board (CPCB/SPCB) to ensure that EPR Obligations of Butterfly are Complied with . Foxx International will work as an E-waste collection agency of Butterfly on PAN India basis and will be responsible to collect, store, transport & dispose of as per the environment norms. Foxx International will also identify reliable vendors to collect plastic packaging waste and make butterfly to enter into agreements with them to comply with EPR targets. Foxx International will also collect disposal certificates and submit them to the CPCB/SPCB’s to fulfill EPR obligations under E-waste and plastic waste management on behalf of Butterfly.

Butterfly is a decades old home appliances manufacturing public limited company, started in 1986, it is one of the first companies to introduce stainless steel pressure cookers and flasks to the Indian market.

“We are already providing the waste management services to well-known brands like IBELL, TCL, Phoenix Contact, BLAUPUNKT, Molnlycke Healthcare and many more. We are now thrilled to collaborate with “Butterfly” and to provide comprehensive waste management solutions to meet EPR obligations”, said a spokesperson for Foxx International. “Our Collaboration will ensure the safe and efficient disposal of electronic waste and plastic waste in environmental sound manners in accordance with the E-waste and Plastic waste management regulations in India,” he further added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Butterfly said, “It is a great opportunity for us to continue our service agreement with Foxx International for waste management compliance and services. As a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to ensuring the safe and environmentally sound disposal of electronic and plastic waste, and this collaboration helps us to achieve that goal. We look forward to working together with Foxx International to complete our EPR obligations under e-waste and plastic waste management on PAN India basis.”

This Collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies and is expected to have a positive impact on the environment.

As India progresses, so does its dependence on electronic devices, ranging from smartphones to computers to televisions. Unfortunately, the increased use of these devices has led to a surge in electronic waste or e-waste, which is a pressing issue that requires immediate attention.