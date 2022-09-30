Fpt Industrial Announces The Acquisition Of Minority Stake In Blue Energy Motors To Partner In The Development Of Alternative Fuels & Zero Emission Heavy-Duty Trucks

CHENNAI: Blue Energy Motors, a zero-emission truck technology company headquartered in Pune, which recently launched India’s first heavy-duty LNG truck, pioneering the green trucking revolution, has entered a strategic tie-up with FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of Iveco Group (MI: IVG). As part of the agreement, FPT is set to acquire a minority stake in the company. While the association is currently focusing on natural gas fuel applications, the two companies with a strategic agreements in place will closely work on future technology deployments in the areas of electrification of heavy-duty trucks.

The strategic partnership with FPT Industrial will be a significant development for Blue Energy Motors, whose values are rooted in finding solutions to decarbonise the environment. The company, which launched India’s first Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) fuelled green truck at its recently inaugurated plant in Chakan, Pune on September 12, is pioneering the technology for alternative fuels. It has maintained that EVs will be one of the sustainable solutions towards reducing pollution caused by the commercial vehicle sector. With this partnership in place, Blue Energy Motors will be able to fulfil its target of decarbonising the heavy-transport sector in India, equipped with FPT’s technology and R&D development.