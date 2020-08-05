Fragrance Brand Rosemoore Joins fight against Corona

Fragrance brand Rosemoore presents seamless incorporation of corona protection with fine fragrance blends. The fragrance brands incorporate active ingredients that can kill up to 99.8% coronavirus in its products such as diffusers and refills.

Once believed to be a luxury, fragrances are now gradually becoming indispensable lifestyle products in middle-income Indian households. Products such as reed diffusers, electronic diffusers, scent sacks, candles, & burners are now increasingly used in Indian homes, offices, & retail stores.

As brands like Rosemoore are stepping their game and introducing evolved products to fight against Corona, a further jump in such fragrant sales is inevitable. Now fragrances would not just be used for lifestyle ambiences, but also as a no-side effect alternative to fight and neutralize the COVID virus.

Commenting on the new development, Ankit Kansal, Managing Director- Rosemoore said that we are glad that we will be leading the fight against Corona with a fragrant and innovative twist. Not just in homes but these products can be widely used in other public places such as shops, malls, offices, ATMs, & much more, offering a suitable line of defence against the perennial virus. Given that there have been cases of infection transmitting through the air, the use of diffusers can be effective in preventing the spread of diseases.

“However, it was not even imagined that by integrating with medically proven substances, they will be an effective preventive measure against the COVID 19 virus.

Started in 2012, Rosemoore is a premium English fragrance brand, holding a commendable share in the offline as well as online fragrance retail. The company sells over 200 SKUs across 25 Indian states. Rosemoore, which sources its ingredients from the UK have always worked with a mindset of continuous evolution to stay ahead of the game. It has emphasized on bringing high quality yet value-driven products in the evolving Indian markets.