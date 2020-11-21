‘franexpoIndia’ announces India’s first affordable Franchise Virtual Exhibition for franchisors and investors from 16th to 18th December 2020

‘franexpoIndia’ is announcing dates for the online Franchise Expo to take place on 16th-18th December 2020 for the Indian market. It is a marketplace that brings franchisors and investors to a single hub and is exhibiting its first-ever virtual, online event with an aim to reunite franchise community Amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aim is to encourage entrepreneurship for startups, social entrepreneurs, franchisors, etc. Expo stalls are priced at an affordable range for all. Investors across the globe can attend the Online Franchise Expo after registering by just online login. It’s a completely digital franchise show from online booking of stalls to attendees from the website:www.franexpoindia.com.

Partners for the show are growth thinkers (Franchise Consulting Partner), Xpresslane (Checkout Made Easy), huddleXR (Virtual Events Venue).

The show will bring together over many prominent speakers from various industries like business schools, franchisors, women entrepreneurs from multiple sectors such as Retail, Fashion, Wellness, Eldercare/Senior Care, Luxury Business, Business Services, Food & Beverages, Organic Business, Education, etc.

Key highlights of the show:

-Meet the brand’s owners/representatives directly online

-Explore the latest business Ideas

– Learn the secret sauce of a successful business from some of the best brains in the industry

– Get to know more about the story and people behind the brands

– Make meaningful connections with thousands of remote visitors

– Meet business peers one to one, experts, investors and consultants