Frank Stephenson Design appointed by near-space tourism group HALO Space

London, UK. Wednesday 14 June 2023 – Frank Stephenson Design (FSD) continues its march into future mobility design with its latest project appointment leading the design and build of an aerospace capsule.

HALO Space is leading the way in the development of a new form of space tourism that takes passengers on a zero-emission journey to the edge of space in a modern capsule that ascends with a stratospheric balloon up to 40 km above Earth. The nomination of Frank Stephenson Design solidifies the design house’s position as a leading global studio across the mobility sphere.

The first commercial flight from HALO Space is currently planned for 2025 and the innovative and lightweight aerospace capsule will be capable of taking up to eight passengers and a capsule pilot on a six-hour journey into the stratosphere where they can witness Earth and space in a way that only astronauts and very few private citizens have done so before.

Frank Stephenson, Founder of Frank Stephenson Design, said: “Frank Stephenson Design is extremely excited to commence this project in partnership with HALO Space and is confident in delivering a stunning, sustainable near-space passenger experience realised through innovative, groundbreaking design. This further cements FSD’s position as leading the future of mobility across land, sea and space.”

Carlos Mira, CEO of HALO Space, said: “The capsule is the centre of the flight experience. It must not only be extremely safe, but also provide the comfort, amenities and technology to allow our passengers to enjoy their space flight to a maximum. It enhances this journey with unique resources, design and technology. Frank Stephenson and his team have accumulated decades of expertise in the design of vehicles that combine the highest standards of quality and luxury, and now join HALO Space to apply all this knowledge to our project.”

As one of the world’s most renowned and influential designers with over thirty years of expertise from world-leading companies including AutoFlight, Archer, Lilium, Ferrari, Maserati and McLaren, BMW and MINI – Frank Stephenson Design is known for a design philosophy that blends art with science, whilst using the latest eco-friendly technology to shape the future of mobility.

This new area of expertise is a big win for the studio and an extremely exciting chapter for Frank Stephenson Design.