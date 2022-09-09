Franna hosts a successful first ever Open Day in India

Mumbai, September 9th, 2022: Franna® – A Terex Brand and the leading manufacturer of mobile pick and carry cranes hosted a very successful first-ever Open Day today at the Terex India facility in Hosur. The Open Day showcased Franna products, and Terex plan for Franna and Hosur facility to around 300 customers and dealers from all over India, Nepal, Bhutan and Middle Eastern countries.

The participants got an opportunity to see the state-of-the-art Terex facility and most importantly a closer look at the newly launched Franna FR-17 Crane (launched in May 2022 at Excon India) along with the prototype of an exciting new capacity range. They also got a chance to see the wide range of Crushing, Screening, Washing, and Recycling Products that Terex offers

The main USP of the Franna crane is its safety and strength to pick heavy loads. The newly launched model guarantees a substantially greater level of safety up to 25%. Combining high productivity with enhanced safety features, the FR 17 is the first Franna pick and carry crane to be locally manufactured at the Terex facility in Hosur. With a maximum rated capacity of 17 tonnes, the FR 17 provides operators with the flexibility and versatility to cater for several different lifting applications. This 4WD crane has been designed with clutch-free operation and is available with front outriggers in the Indian market. Also, this machine comes with a dragging winch and a man basket attachment on customer demand.

Speaking at the event, Jaideep Shekhar, Managing Director, Terex India says, “We are delighted to see that our first ever open house for one of our key brand’s showcase has been so warmly received. With India being one of the major crane markets, Franna’s expansion here with this new launch is a testament to how important India as a market is to us. We are confident that this decision will provide a positive outcome for Franna.”

Viraj Parthi, Sales Director, Franna India commented, “For over 40 years, Franna has been a name to reckon with in the design and manufacturing of quality pick and carry cranes. Bringing Franna’s newest product to India has been an absolute joy. The combination of comfort and safety with smooth steering flexibility allowing the operator the ability to lift and maneuver in tight spaces makes FR-17 stand out in the market.”

The FR 17 is a very compact pick-and-carry mobile crane from Franna’s product range specially designed for the Indian market for higher lifting capacity applications. Franna picks and carries cranes live up to their name with the strength and easy operation to pick up heavy loads and the articulated steering flexibility to move in tight spaces. Their high road speeds get them to the Jobsite quickly. This machine has a large torque converter, there is no clutch pedal which reduces driver fatigue while working for long crane hours. This crane combines safety and comfort with smooth steering flexibility, providing the operator with the ability to lift and maneuver in tight spaces. The heavy-duty U-section fabricated boom with welding on the neutral axis offers superior durability and a competitive edge while lifting heavy loads.