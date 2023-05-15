Free assistance facility to senior citizens by Maya Care

For the last 13 years, Maya Care has been providing free facilities to all needy senior citizens to fulfill their emotional-intellectual transport needs so that they can live happy and independent life.

These include taking the seniors to the hospital, helping them with bank work, helping them with government work, fetching medicines from shops, taking them for a walk in the garden, helping them make video calls, reading and writing for them, playing recreational games, and organizing various events for them. Help is provided entirely free of charge with the help of loyal volunteers.

Currently, this organization works in 63 cities in India and 5 cities in the UK. In Maharashtra Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Nasik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, Amravati, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Akola, Buldhana, Wardha, Dhule, Beed, Jalna, Pune and Mumbai. More than 120 persons with disabilities (in the Bindu group) are doing the work sitting at their homes. Due to this, they are getting employment and they are also becoming self-reliant. Through this organization, senior citizens have been visited more than 15000 times so far.

It aims to empower the elderly to lead independent, happy, and comfortable lives in their own homes and nursing homes, assisted living and to empower the disabled to become self-reliant entrepreneurs by working from their own homes. The work of the organization is going on in this direction.

If you need such help or want to work as a volunteer in your free time contact the helpline 9552510400 /9552510411 or visit the website www.mayacare.org, email: service@mayacare.org