Free Assistance Help to Senior Citizens



For the last 13 years, Maya Care has been providing free facilities to all needy elderly people to meet their emotional and intellectual needs so that they can live happy and self-reliant life.

This includes taking seniors to the hospital, assisting in bank work, assisting in government work, fetching medicines from the shop, taking a walk in the garden with them, helping them to make video calls, reading and writing for them, playing recreational games and organizing various events for them. Help is completely free with the help of a faithful volunteer.

For this, the volunteer of the organization is paid Rs. 50 per hour for helping in social work and travel expenses

(Volunteers can do whatever they want in their spare time)

Currently, the organization operates in 70 cities in India (22 cities in Maharashtra) and 4 cities in the UK. More than 120 people with disabilities are sitting at home doing the previous work of this organization As a result, they are getting employment and they are becoming self-reliant (BSW / MSW as well as other students are given internship & experience Certificates by us). So far more than 17000 visits have been made to the seniors through this institute.



The aim is to enable the elderly to live an independent, happy, and comfortable life in their own homes and nursing homes, and to enable persons with disabilities to become self-employed professionals by working from their own homes.

If you need this help or want to volunteer, please contact us.

Toll free – 1800 572 1343

For WhatsApp- 9552520400 / 9552510411/ 8055995966

Jyoti (Central Coordinator)

service@mayacare.org

You can visit our website for more information.

http://www.mayacare.org

The organization is working towards providing this facility free of cost to senior citizens in every city of the world and providing employment to disabled persons there.

Tip Be sure to convey this message to the senior citizens in your contact for free help and social commitment for their happy life🙏🏻.