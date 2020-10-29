Free Business Tool: Online PDF to Word Converter

Business operations and administrative procedures often require the exchange of information in a digital file format, and the PDF is the most popular format for saving and exchanging documents. However, the omnipresent PDF is not the most convenient format for editing and revising content stored in such documents. That is why PDF converters are among the most widely used business and administrative tools in the digital world.

One of the most sought after types of PDF converter tools is definitely a PDF to Word converter. It helps us to transfer text and other content from non editable PDF files to highly editable and versatile MS Word documents. Businesses and entrepreneurs on a tight budget are often on the lookout for free tools that they can use in their daily operations.

If you’re looking for a completely free service that will allow you to convert your PDFs to Word, you may want to test out PDF to Word Converter.

It is very easy to use and ensures that you stay completely anonymous. You don’t have to provide your email address or any other personal information to convert a file. The conversion is performed on the page itself: upload your PDF to the page, track the progress of conversion directly on the page, and download the converted Word document from the same page. That’s it.

Also, you can conveniently import your PDF for conversion directly from popular cloud storage services: Dropbox, Google Drive, or OneDrive.

Now most business users are usually concerned about the safety of their files and the information within them. However, PDFtoWordConverter.org addresses and even eliminates this concern by permanently deleting all uploaded files shortly after each conversion and, moreover, the tool’s developers don’t access the user files at any point during the conversion process. Your documents remain 100% confidential.

In terms of the actual features that most PDF users are interested in, the tool has three differentiating PDF to Word conversion features available completely free:

It converts not just electronically created PDF files to Word, but also scanned PDFs, which means that you can quickly extract text from the scanned, image files without the need to waste time on retyping.

It converts in full even very large PDFs to Word. The speed of conversion depends on the file size, though. So while a regular PDF some 10 pages long will be converted in about a minute, it may take longer to get the 500 long PDF transferred to Word, but you can still get it done completely and for free.

It is free without limits: you can convert as many PDFs to Word as you like. Just click on the button Convert another file after downloading the converted file you last uploaded for conversion and upload another one to get it converted.

In short, PDFtoWordConverter.org offers some really useful and advanced features fully free, without any hidden costs. Give it a go and use it regularly if you find it handy.