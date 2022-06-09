Free Linkedin Premium Membership for GITAM Students

GITAM Career Guidance Centre (GCGC), in association with LinkedIn, recently launched the LinkedIn Premium Membership for all pre-final year students across all three campuses – Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

GITAM University is the first institute in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to tie up with LinkedIn on the LinkedIn Inter Premium programme. With LinkedIn Premium, GITAM students will have a distinct competitive advantage through InMail, giving them direct access to their dream companies. They can opt for over 17,000 specialised learning courses and even reach out to the hiring managers and professionals who have visited and shown interest in their profiles, with an eventual potential of getting hired two times faster (on average).

Dr. D. Gunasekaran, Registrar, GITAM, launched the LinkedIn premium membership account for students and said, “I call upon the students and faculty members to use professional networks and learning modules available through the premium membership account.”

Krish Nangegadda, Chief Innovation Officer, GITAM, urged the student community to utilise LinkedIn Premium services to pursue career aspirations, including campus placements, entrepreneurship and higher studies.

Ramdas Kannan, Growth Partnership Manager, APAC Business Development, LinkedIn, graced the event and shed light on the features of LinkedIn premium and encouraged the students to make the utmost use of this golden opportunity for career growth and fulfilment.