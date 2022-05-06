Free Tickets by MemeChat for ‘Dr Strange- In The Multiverse Of Madness’ for its employees and new users

Want to be a part of the visually splendid and colourful multiverse saga? Worry not, MemeChat is here to give you a chance to win free movie tickets of ‘Dr Strange- In The Multiverse Of Madness’, a treat from the Marvel Universe with exciting elements of horror, fantasy, colourful visual effects and a clash of the superheroes. The most popular homegrown social media networking app, is offering free movie tickets for its company employees, and additional free tickets for the new digital users that download the MemeChat app. The offer is available till 13th May. Additional details are mentioned on the app.

Touted as one of the biggest and most anticipated Marvel films of the year, get ready to experience the magical moments with us