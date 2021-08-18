Free Yourself from Boring Workstations

If you are thinking that buying home furniture or office furniture online is difficult, think again. With Transteel, India’s leading office & home furniture manufacturer, you can easily find furniture that is manufactured, delivered and installed directly by the manufacturer itself. Celebrate the month of Freedom with Transteel office & home furniture with discounts up to 74%. All that you need to do is log on, find the piece of furniture you’re looking for and have it home delivered in just a few clicks.

Here is the list of 5 budget friendly workstations you will love to work on:

Alchemy Office Workstation for one person with pinboard, writing board and 4 X 2 table size per person



Collaborate or get cracking on your big project with the help of this workstation! Crafted from laminate and steel combination this piece showcases a Single person desking with a Fabric / writing board screen. Perched atop an open base for a streamlined design, this system offers comprehensive cable management and cable access from floor to raceway and through gourmets on to the table top.

Angle Study / Computer desk



Angle Study/computer desk is 4 feet long and features powder coated metal legs with woodgrain finish table top that easily compliments the corporate or home office. The metal A-frame base is a uniquely utilitarian form that is built to bear the load of the daily grind. The desktop finish is PVC edge banded over the engineered wood top which provides a durable and stylish surface for work. Adjustable glides at the base of the legs provide easy desk levelling for any floor surface.

Ladder Table



Light, bright and open, this large Trestle table desk is a great addition to any workspace . Store folders and files in the built-in shelves, while the desk area is big enough for your day-to-day tech and stationary. With easy access for cables and sockets, it works in any space.

HomeWork Ergo Study Desk with Pinboard, Writing Board, Pencil Drawer and Open Shelf & Storage



Create an efficient, organized workspace for you in a matter of minutes. The HomeWork Ergo Study Desk combine thermally fused laminate surfaces with sturdy steel legs to resist scratches, stains and damage. Keep your supplies and documents in order with the open shelf , a pencil drawer which works great for personal items, pens and paper, and an open shelf ,all included with each Home Work Desk along with a tackable pinboard and marker board for jotting down a reminders easily.

Xenon Jelly bean desk for study or computers



Xenon Jelly bean takes it design cues from Nature. This table is designed to offer ease of working at your home or office. The tabletop is made of pre-laminated material which is durable and does not damage easily. The top is mounted on strong powder coated metal tubular under structure with adjustable glides at the base of the legs provide easy desk levelling for any floor surface and is ideal to be used as a writing table, computer desk, study desk etc.

Click here for more details on Transteel office and home furniture. Discounts are available from 7th August to 7th September 2021.