Freecharge’s new digital campaign addresses the fundamental need to ‘take charge’ of your finances

Gurugram, July, 2022: Freecharge, one of India’s leading digital financial services platform has launched a series of digital videos on the necessity of being financially independent. The ‘Take Charge’ campaign has been crafted focussing on the core need of the young working Indians; to become better at managing finances. With the new campaign, Freecharge aims to increase awareness and deepen consumer engagement about its holistic offering across payments, lending and investment products. The company’s objective, as a part of Axis Bank, is to make itself a comprehensive, open and secure digital financial services platform where consumers can access all the services with ease.

The ‘Take Charge’ initiative is based on the insight that while the current set of aspirational consumer intends to be financially stable, this consumer is seeking diverse, better and flexible choices compared to what a traditional financial institution offers, when it comes to loans and investment. Freecharge’s comprehensive digital product portfolio will empower consumers with better decision making regarding their personal finances, help improve their spending and credit behaviour and help them invest as per their long term or short term goals.

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Siddharth Mehta, CEO, Freecharge said, “Freecharge with its continuously expanding portfolio in digital financial services aims to instil confidence in users, when it comes to managing finances. A facilitator, equipping them with financial tools that work for them, help them prepare goal saving plans or handle exigencies, get easy access to credit, or make timely payment of dues. We hope this digital campaign hits the right chord with our consumers and pushes them to actually ‘take charge’ towards making rational financial decisions”. Shweta Singhal, CMO and Head of Growth at Freecharge added, “Our new logo revealed with this campaign is in sync with the brand positioning – Freecharge helps you take charge of your finances, so you can live the way you want to. The campaign establishes Freecharge as challenger of status quo. Each of the films are designed to bring out the different features built within the Freecharge platform; be it goal based investing, or the tool to assess your financial fitness, or the easy access to credit to manage both small expenses and big ticket items, or the safe and fast payments”.

The campaign encompasses several videos that talk about the different financial tools, investment, and credit and payment options offered by Freecharge to its consumers.

The main film features a harrowed protagonist who seems flustered managing his personal finances, like where to invest, how to get access to credit, and managing bills and payments, With the Freecharge App, the film shows how the protagonist can finally ‘take charge’ of his finances. Tools like – Financial Strength Score (FIST), Goal Management system, and Investments, Credit and Payment options all become an enabler for him. They help him take control of his financial management journey thus strengthening his basic as well as his aspirational commitments.