FreeHit Fantasy Launches India’s First Fantasy Racing Game

Hyderabad: FreeHit Fantasy, which is amongst India’s fastest growing fantasy apps has launched India’s first fantasy racing game. Formula 1 races are available on the app and other racing franchisees will soon be available. The fantasy market in India is growing at a rapid pace, but is primarily limited to cricket. After fantasy racing, Freehit Fantasy is planning on introducing other novel sports in the next quarter. It is known that the app recently onboarded popular cricketer, Surya Kumar Yadav as the brand ambassador.

About Freehit

FreeHit Fantasy is an intuitive fantasy gaming application that is available on iOS & Android. The application launched prior to the IPL season has been growing at an exponential rate. The promoters of the company are confident that the company will close FY 21-22 with ₹50 Mn in revenue and 2 Mn users.