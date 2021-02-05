FreeHit Fantasy signs up Cricketer, Surya Kumar Yadav as Brand Ambassador!

Hyderabad: FreeHit Fantasy, one of India’s fastest-growing fantasy apps, has onboarded popular cricketer, Surya Kumar Yadav as the brand ambassador. Surya Kumar Yadav will be the face of the app and promote the app on multiple platforms. The company believes that Surya Kumar Yadav is leading the pack of emerging cricketers in our country and perfectly complements the Free hit app, which is making rapid strides in the fantasy gaming industry. It is to be noted that Surya Kumar Yadav put up a stellar show at the recent Indian Premier League and contributed to title win of the Mumbai Indians.

FreeHit Fantasy is an intuitive fantasy gaming application that is available on iOS, Android & Web. The application launched prior to the IPL season has been growing at an exponential rate. The promoters of the company are confident that the company will close FY 21-22 with ₹50 Mn revenue and 2 Mn users.