Freetour.com Shares the Top 5 Cities in October

Barcelona, Spain: Many traveling spirits have taken advantage of the month of October to explore nearby destinations or discover all the secrets of their own city. Free Walking Tours are still an unbeatable way to safely explore the streets and corners of places around the world while adhering to the safety measures in place.

FREETOUR.com shares the 5 most popular cities booked on the platform in October and the most popular tours in each one to show the latest trends in the travel sector.

Porto

This charming Portuguese city retains the top spot from September as the city with the most reservations on the platform in October too. Its beautiful monuments and wonderful gastronomy, lively neighborhoods and intriguing attractions are luring curious travellers to discover Porto safely.

The most popular tours here? The Free Tour Porto by 1-2-Tours and the Free Tour Porto by City Lovers Tours. The first, carried out exclusively in Spanish, offers a tour of the most iconic places in the city, while the tour offered by City Lovers Tours can be done in both English and Spanish. There are two options: the morning tour, which takes visitors through the old neighborhoods, and the afternoon one, which visits iconic places such as the Café Majestic and the Lello bookstore.

Granada

It is said that it is impossible to visit Granada and not fall in love with its fascinating streets. Known for the magnificent complex of La Alhambra, this Andalusian city attracts hundreds of visitors each year. One of the best plans in Granada is to join a Free Walking Tour, since it is easy to explore it on foot and thus discover all its secrets.

Granada Magic Tours is the provider company of the best-seller Free Tour Legends of Albaicín and Sacromonte. El Sacromonte is one of the six neighborhoods that make up the historic Albaicín neighborhood. Thanks to the Arab contribution, the neighborhood gained influence and a unique urban design, characterized by narrow streets that make it the perfect setting for myths and legends. It is one of the most popular places in Granada.

Another fantastic way to discover the city is by joining the Essential and Monumental Granada Free Tour. Offered by Nazarí Tours Granada, this tour includes the history of the Old Town and recommendations about where to eat or shop in the city.

Madrid

The Spanish capital, known for its historical relevance, is one of the most desired destinations. Admiring urban art, going to viewpoints and visiting unique museums are just some of the things to do in Madrid. One of the most popular activities here is the Free Tour Exploring Historical Center.

This tour, organized by Walk Ba Tours, can be done both in English and Spanish. It is a tour designed to see iconic sites such as the Plaza Mayor, the Royal Palace and the Almudena Cathedral. In the comments, some travelers highlight that it is an enjoyable tour with much historical information and interesting anecdotes.

Barcelona

Famous for its cosmopolitan character and its streets brimming with activity, Barcelona is a destination that inspires travelers and locals alike. As one of the most touristic cities in the country, it receives hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world every year, and it offers plans for all tastes: history, art, beach, architecture and much more make it one of the most stimulating cities in Spain.

Joining the Free Tour of Barcelona, ​​carried out by Generation Tours, is a great way to get to know the city in depth. In this activity, travellers walk through the narrow streets of the Gothic Quarter. Guides share local legends and secret stories to show the city from a completely different perspective. The DonkeyTours Barcelona Old Town Free Tour is the best option to explore the Old Town. This tour takes visitors through the corners of one of the most popular areas in Barcelona, considered one of the best-preserved medieval treasures in Europe.

Cordoba

Considered one of the most charming cities in Spain, it is not surprising that Cordoba was one of the most popular in October. Its old town, considered a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, and its famous Mosque-Cathedral make Cordoba a completely fascinating destination.

One of the most reserved activities in the city is the Free Tour of Cordoba, by Xmigrations. This tour includes iconic places such as the Roman Bridge and the Mosque-Cathedral. On the other hand, the Official Free Day & Night Tour by Oway Tours also covers the Jewish quarter and offers information about the city’s past. Both activities are perfect to get to know Cordoba and discover its historical legacy.

These have been the 5 most popular cities in October and the most booked Free Tours. FREETOUR.com offers many more activities and recommendations about things to do in destinations all over the world.