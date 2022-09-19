FreightFox presents its solutions at the The Launch Of National Logistics Policy

India, 19th September, 2022: FreightFox, a SaaS-led enterprise logistics procurement, management, and intelligence platform, was invited to attend the launch of the National Logistics Policy on September 17, 2022. The invitation was extended to them after they won the ULIP LogiXtics Hackathon organized by NLDS (NICDC Logistics Data Services) and NITI Aayog earlier this year. The company presented their solutions that won them the first position, amongst 543 entries, in the Hackathon judged by the Niti Aayog.

FreightFox was amongst a handful of private enterprises that had been invited to the launch of the crucial NLP to showcase their solutions. This policy will be implemented country-wide, and will promote seamless freight movement along key corridors in India. This policy was launched in tandem with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan that was introduced to fortify infrastructure, bridge the gaps in national logistics, and attract foreign investment to the sector. As India races towards becoming a global leader in logistics, these two programmes will be a vital part of the ambitious plans laid down by the government.

Commenting on the event, Nitish Rai, CEO and Founder of FreightFox said, “The National Logistics Policy is a welcome move for the Indian logistics sector. Given the country’s logistical vastness and the cultural diversity, there has long existed a need for a digital edge to connect it all cohesively. The NLP will serve as a central directive principle for all logistics-related decisions and offer a clear framework for accelerating its growth as a foundational industry.”

As invitees to the launch, FreightFox also presented and discussed their plans for the future of Indian logistics with the Honorable Prime Minister and Union Cabinet Ministers. Their solutions leveraged data from ULIP to aid transport and logistics in India for the manufacturing industry. FreightFox’s solutions used geospatial analytics, advanced data and ML models to evolve highly efficient and scalable solutions. They earlier presented these plans to dignitaries from NICDC, NLDSL, the then-CEO of NITI Aayog, Shri Amitabh Kant, Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Special Secretary Logistics during the nationwide Logixtics hackathon. Further to which, FreightFox was declared the winner of the hackathon and was felicitated by NITI Aayog and NLDSL.