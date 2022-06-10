French Essence – Personal Care Brand all set to spread its Fragrant Wings in India

French Essence, has recently established its presence in the Indian Market. Bringing unique and exotic French Fragrances to Indian audiences, the brand unveiled a specially curated product range to suit all Indian skin types while offering ‘French-field’ like aromas for splendid olfactory pleasures. French Essence comes under the umbrella of Vanesa Cosmetics, one of the oldest and leading aerosol manufacturers in India.

The brand offers a wide range of products and has something for everyone – from perfumes to deodorants, from Body Wash to gifting options and some exciting combinations. Some of the variants in Deodorants include Intense, Bloom, Grace and Triumph; under the Perfume category, some of the popular variants are Oud and Intense. Whereas, the range in Body Washes is some of the best-sellers like Cinnamon and Orange. To ensure a one-of-its-kind aromatic experience for its audiences, French Essence has meticulously curated handpicked ingredients and expert formulations from France to craft an exotic range of products that brings the popular French aromas to the life in India.

Expressing delight on the recent launch, Dr. Nidhi Gupta Director, Spectraa Care said “We are extremely thrilled and excited about the all-new product range of French Essence in India. We at French Essence strongly believe that fragrance has no gender and wanted to create something that connects with everyone. With its quintessential French aromas spiced with Indian ingredients, we are confident of receiving an incredible response from the Indian audience.”

With its uncharted scents and specially unexplored ingredients, the French Essence collection seems like a promising range to explore in the great land of tradition & culture. The brand is available on all the established D2C platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Meesho, Shopclues, Smytten etc, and retail outlets like Modern Bazaar. The brand soon plans to launch itself on First Cry, Big Basket, and many more marketplaces.