French Tech Tour India 2021, facilitating Indo-French tech cooperation

Mumbai 25th November 2021 – Business France, the Trade & Investment Commission of France in India, organized, the 4th edition of the “French Tech Tour to India”, online from the 15th – 26th

November 2021. This tech tour consists of an immersive program for the 5- innovative “French Tech” startups and SMEs seeking to develop business in India. The objective of this French tech tour to India is to develop synergies in the tech ecosystem between India and France. The two countries are known as top 5 tech start-up powers in the world, with over 10 000 startups in each of the ecosystems, and many large corporates involved in Open Innovation and Acceleration programs.

As part of this edition of the Tech Tour, Business France India has engaged to organize virtual sessions for its participants and collective immersive workshops from the 15th – 19th November 2021, covering various topics such as:

Market entry workshop, peer-to-peer mentoring, collaboration with a Global System Integrator (HCL), legal aspects around IP, and advice on business environment in India building value along the cross-border innovation approach. SPEAKERS: NASSCOM, FRENCH TECH BANGALORE, LINKS INNOVATION, BOSTON CONSULTANCY GROUP, HCL TECHNOLOGIES, WEDGE CONSULTING, INPI, UDYEN & JAIN, TECH-IA IMPACT INVEST.

Individual B2B meeting schedule: Complementary to a common program for all the participants, a detailed program consisting of individual meeting schedules from the 22nd of November for each participating companies.

Virtual participation at Asia's largest technology event the "Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021" organized from the 17th – 19th November 2021

Growth of French tech Ecosystem

The French Tech initiative is in sync with the goals and objectives of the Indian government initiatives like ‘Start-up India’ and ‘Digital India’ aiming at encouraging collaborations and bridging the two ecosystems.

For some years now, the French Tech ecosystem has enjoyed a steady and strong development, driven by a new generation of entrepreneurs, investors, engineers, designers and many more. Like India, France has emerged as a leading Startup nation, home to vibrant Tech Hubs and talents, that exhibits a strong entrepreneurial culture.

Delegation of the 5 participating “French Tech” enterprises

ATEMPO’S portfolio of integrated software solutions includes protection and recovery of critical servers including high volume virtual environments, continuous data protection of workstations and laptops, long-term file archiving, petascale NAS backups to many storage targets including object storage, cloud, tape, VTL, NAS synchronization and NAS to NAS data copying.

ELSEWARE helps clients assess risks prospectively, when relevant data is scarce, and knowledge is uncertain. Specifically, they help financial institutions develop structured assessments for their key operational risk scenarios (cyber, conduct, disruption, fraud, etc.) and assess the stress of climate change on operations and risks. The approach is also applicable for climate risk modelling.

STIMSHOP’S technology works where radio communication does not work anymore. This is possible through its patented ultrasonic Wi-Us technology STIMSHOP transforms any speaker or sound system into a tool for detection, geolocation, authentication, and wireless communication.

TAMPLO specializes in business management solutions. Helps optimize management of your meetings and tasks with TAMPLO collaborative software and make every meeting a step to action, progress monitoring, improved traceability and transparency, higher adherence to deadlinesWith their development capacity, they help support clients in their digital transformation projects

TRANSITEO is a Duty and Tax calculation engine for the retail e-commerce industry. Their technology based on AI provides a seamless shopping experience with no unpleasant surprises for international customers. Their services include: HSCode Finder / Duties & Taxes Calculator / Custom Clearance / Product Datas & Visual Search / Shipment Manager

About Business France

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy. Responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France’s companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the VIE international internship program. Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 55 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of partners.

Since January 2019, as part of the reform of the state support system for exports, Business France has given private partners responsibility for supporting French SMEs and mid-size companies in the following markets: Belgium, Hungary, Morocco, Norway, the Philippines and Singapore. For further information, please visit: www.businessfrance.fr