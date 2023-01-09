Fresh Face Auditions begin on a high note in Noida

Mr & Miss City Fashion League is coming up with its fifth edition in March 2023. Today the Delhi NCR auditions of this prestigious show was held in Noida Sector 67 where more than 300 contestants have participated with a sprightly approach and confidence to showcase their talent. This golden opportunity has been given to all four categories including Mr., Miss, Mrs, and Kids. There was active participation of contestants who performed well and impressed judges with their remarkable performances. The enthusiasm of the kids in the program was appreciable.

Dr. Varun Gupta, Educationist and Social Worker; Mr. Gyan Singh, Managing Director of Roadmaster Cycle & Skymaster Aviation; Mr. Sanjeev Jain, Founder & Editor Tycoon Global Media and Magazine; Mr. Pradeep Sharma, CMD D Classic Group; Dr. Deepti (Dental and Athletic), Prreeti Kumar Ailawadi, Founder of Prret Fusion); Mr. Vinay Garg Director of Yashika Diamond; Mr. Amit Kohli Director of Spaceship Infra; Mr. Gaurav Malik & Mr. Tarun Malik, Founder of Fusion Cars were the part of the jury team.

Mr. Dharam Tomar, Director Mr & Miss City Fashion League welcomed all the guests and participants. Expressing his happiness he added, “It gives me immense pleasure to inform you all that we are coming with our fifth season. The idea behind this event is to provide a great platform to the talented youth where they can showcase their talent and can shape their career. Our major focus is to bring out the underprivileged and poor talent from different walks of society and help them in providing extensive growth opportunities without charging them any fees unlike other platforms.”

This year we are going to have renowned faces from Bollywood, Fashion Industry, and Society in our event to boost up our participants. We are getting good response from Hyderabad, UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and many other states other than Delhi NCR.”