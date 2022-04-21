“Fresh” Personal care D2C brand, Nat Habit raises $4 Million led by Fireside ventures

New Delhi, April 21st, 2022: Nat Habit, a personal care brand which uses FRESH natural, preservative & chemical free products, raised $4 Million in Series A funding. This round was led by consumer-brands-focused Fireside Ventures, along with participation from existing investors. The round also provided exits to some of the early angel investors. The new round will be used to accelerate growth, increase channel presence, expand categories, and invest in marketing, technology and scouting for fresh talent. Dipanjan Basu, Partner, Fireside Ventures, will be joining the Nat Habit board.

Nat Habit founded in 2019; has been funded in the earlier round by VC firms Surge Ventures (Sequoia), Whiteboard Capital, and many leading FMCG angel investors including CEO of Spencer, Snapdeal, Paperboat, Epigamia, and Yogabar, and since then has witnessed a growth of over 30X in the last 1 year itself.

The company aims to re-imagine the personal care space through FRESH made 100% natural, preservative & chemical free products. Nat Habit combines the wisdom of Ayurveda with modern science to innovate superior quality products without the need of any chemicals whatsoever. The company also makes these products fresh every day in its Ayurvedic kitchen and delivers them “Ekdum Taaza” to customers at their doorstep.

“We are excited to partner with Swagatika and Gaurav at Nat Habit. They are innovating and re-imagining the way personal care is consumed and used in India. By using fresh from the kitchen ingredients, they are bringing back the roots of India to the customers. At Fireside, we have always been bullish on innovation led brands in personal care and Nat Habit’s innovative products is going to bring FRESHNESS to the customers doorstep.” said Dipanjan Basu, Partner Fireside Ventures.

In its earlier seed rounds, Nat Habit had closed $2M funding. It has since expanded into a wide range of skin, hair & baby care products with 200+ SKUs and has built a strong supply chain to deliver fresh products to every corner of the country. The brand sells directly via its own website as well as marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Meesho, etc.