Fresher’s Party at HIMCOM

The new comers of Delhi based media education institute Heritage institute of Management and Communication (HIMCOM) had a great fun at the fresher’s party organised. Senior students welcomed the new students with full zeal. Freshers entered the premises wearing beautiful and elegant dresses and enjoyed in a lot of fun and frolic. Memorable dance performances, mimicry, ramp walks, taking selfies, and singing were the highlight of the evening. The event was concluded with the announcement of Mr. and Miss Freshers followed by delicious and mouth-watering dinner. Vishal Tiwari was announced as Mr. Fresher and Anushtha Singh was announced as Ms. Fresher.

Mr. Syed Masood, Managing Director of the institute expressed his happiness on the occasion.

