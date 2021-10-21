Freshezy launches MIGHTY, a plant-based protein, ready-to-cook range

Mumbai: MIGHTY today introduces its ready-to-cook and eat range of plant-based protein preparations as an optimal diet for Indian palates and their health. These preparations are a first of its kind innovation by food tech company – FreshEzy Foodtech Pvt Limited to make every Indian healthier, stronger and mightier one meal at a time. The wide range of products are artisanal, handcrafted products which cater to the evolving Indian palate. Unlike most plant-based products (PBP) in the market, MIGHTY promises to delight the taste buds while nourishing the body in a convenient and far more accessible manner. MIGHTY will be available / retailed soon in Mumbai and Pune.

A recent survey by the Indian Market Research Bureau (IMRB 2020) to ascertain the levels of protein deficiency and awareness about protein in India showed 73% of urban rich are protein deficient, with 93% of them unaware about their daily protein requirements. Backed by serial investor Tarun Katial, MIGHTY seeks to fill this very gap with its plant-based, tasty and clean protein product range.

Commenting on the launch Dibyendu Bindal – Founder & CEO, MIGHTY says, “High-quality protein is defined as a protein that supports maximal growth and if the content, quality, or availability is low, it will limit growth and recovery. Our plant-based products are handmade, high-quality protein extracted from Green Gram, Chickpeas and Peas to cater to a protein-deficient India. Mighty is targeted at the young but busy individual helping them meet their daily protein requirement. But we want to make the process delicious. We aim to infuse as much flavour and taste in every Mighty recipe as possible, while making it as convenient and guilt free as possible.”

The pandemic has prompted many people to switch to a more organic, plant-based diet that includes nutraceuticals or supplements. The trend is gaining popularity globally and picking up pace in India as well. MIGHTY intends to address the nascent needs of Indians and their protein deficiency knowing that it is crucial not only for growth and development but also to fight against diseases and non–communicable diseases. MIGHTY’s products cater to vegetarian and non-vegetarian taste palates of Indians and has introduced some unique products that are guaranteed to provide ‘all of the taste and none of the guilt.

Dibyendu further adds, “India needs to encourage the consumption of protein as a part of a daily diet, which is also in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 – to end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and SDG 3 – the promotion of good health and wellbeing.”

The wide variety of products are handmade, high-quality protein extracted from Green Gram, Chickpeas and Peas. For every vegan, the gluten sensitive, the vegetarians, the hard-core meat loving folks, there is an inclusive bunch of products ranging from Indian palate such as Seekh Kebab, Galauti Kebab, Shammi Kebab, Beetroot Cheesy Tikki, Grilled Mock Fish, Samosa, Kachori to International palate such as Zucchini Fritters, Spring Rolls, Momos, Lasagna, Spaghetti Meat and many more.