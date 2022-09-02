FreshPlate launches first-of-its-kind home cooked meal subscription service

National: FreshPlate, the first Indian startup aggregating local tiffin services to provide on-demand authentic home cooked meals using last mile delivery, today launched an innovative meal subscription service in Bengaluru and Gurugram. FreshPlate, launched in February 2022, is now offering options for users to subscribe for their favourite meals and avail their services at discounted prices. The period of the subscription can be customized as per user need from 1 Day to 30 Days.

The subscription service is backed by strong operations and technology to give users flexibility to pause and activate their subscription at any given time. The users can also select and deselect the days within a subscription anytime with a standard cut-off time as offered by the app. The business side of the subscription will give an advantage to home-chefs as they’d be able to see the order summary in advance and plan their supply, cooking time, and dispatch as per the preferred delivery slots. Madhvindra Singh, Co-founder and CTO of FreshPlate informed that the app will soon start using Route Optimization Algorithm and Big Data to enable single point pickup and multi-point delivery in a single delivery batch. Along with this, the customers will be able to select their preferred delivery slots and the same notification will pop up at the home chef portal too for smooth dispatching.

FreshPlate integrates home chefs and connects them with customers looking for authentic regional Indian cuisine that tastes like home. Every chef on their platform is a culinary expert and follows stringent safety and hygiene guidelines. The app allows users to plan their meal(s) ahead of time and get nutritious and balanced home-made food delivered within 60 minutes of their order. With more than 28000 daily active users in Bengaluru and Gurugram & having close to 1 lakh app downloads, the company recently touched a cumulative revenue of more than ₹ 2 Cr in 6 months of launch, and crossed ₹1 Cr alone in August 2022.