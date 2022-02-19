FreshToHome unveils expansion plan for 2022 in Karnataka

Bengaluru | 19th, February 2022: After successfully making its presence felt across the country, FreshToHome shows no signs of slowing down and continues to expand its wings. The world’s largest fully integrated online brand in fresh fish and meat e-commerce is all set to reinforce its market presence by making available its product offerings in over 20 new cities and enabling the setup of 50 new Powered-By- FreshToHome stores in Karnataka.

As demand for quality and preservative-free meat and seafood at an affordable price is growing, these new touchpoints will serve the audience looking for convenience. The company has constantly strived towards its brand promise to offer only “100% Fresh, 0% Chemicals” products to its customers right at their doorsteps. The brand makes available products sourced directly from 3000+ fishermen and farmers across 300 coasts and farms in India.

x

Understanding the culture of the city and the people’s food preferences, delectable products like Chicken, Baasa/Pangas, Sardine, Goat, Mackerel will be made available, keeping the culinary heritage intact. According to our recent statistics report, it was observed that the top products of Karnataka are Tangy Chicken Ghee Roast, Spicy Chettinad Chicken, Yummy Chicken Cutlets, Granny’s Masala Fried Chicken, Malabar Chicken Samosas. FreshToHome is now available in the cities of Bangalore, Mysore, Hubli and Mangalore among others with an array of 2000+ products.

Speaking on the occasion, Shan Kadavil, Founder, FreshToHome said, “FreshToHome had entered Karnataka in the year 2015. Having strengthened our presence in the state/city, we are now thrilled to expand to more towns and enable Powered-By-FreshToHome stores. Keeping our customers’ safety at heart, we have strived to offer superior quality, 100% fresh and chemical-free products. Given the market’s great potential and the rise in demand for quality meat and seafood, we aim to delight our customers with products at affordable rates and at their convenience. We are glad to serve our customers with toxin-free options of meat and seafood of their choice. In the future, we plan to satisfy our customer’s needs with the best quality products and expand our footprint across the length and breadth of the Indian market.”

Launched in 2015, FreshToHome is among the world’s favourite destinations for fresh, chemical-free fish, seafood, and meat and has over 2000+ varieties of products that can be conveniently ordered through the brand’s mobile app. The platform offers a range of fish, poultry, seafood, goat and lamb along with its ready-to-cook assortment. An elaborate range like this with the best quality products is something that the consumers would love and enjoy with their families without worrying about harmful preservatives. Among all items being sold on the platform, chicken is the most preferred product amongst customers across all major metropolitan cities in India.

x

FreshToHome’s technology-enabled platform, Commodities Exchange empowers fishermen and farmers to electronically auction their produce to vendors who sell on www.freshtohome.com. This process eliminates middlemen and ensures that the customers get the best products within 24 – 36 hours of sourcing. Additionally, an end-to-end cold supply and 120+ quality checks including standard chemicals, antibiotics, and preservatives, makes FreshToHome the most reliable brand for the freshest fish and meat.

Furthermore, the FreshToHome platform provides only safe and healthy products that adhere to FSSAI standards and are certified by TUV and other reputed agencies. These certifications are available on the brands’ platform.