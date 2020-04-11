Friendicoes SECA launches a fund-raising campaign to help meet the needs of destitute animals during the Coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi: Friendicoes SECA launches a fund-raising campaign to help meet the needs of destitute animals during the Coronavirus pandemic. The platform that the fund raising campaign has been launched on is: https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-friendicoes?utm_source=email&utm_medium=daily-pool-activation-2020-04-05

Calling citizens for immediate action and help, Geeta Seshamani, Founder, Friendicoes SECA, says: “While we sit safe and secure in the comfort of our homes, protecting ourselves and our near and dear ones from Covid-19, all our basic needs, fulfilled thanks to our privileged position but there are hundreds of thousands of humans and animals out there desperate for one meal and/or medical attention. Keeping this demand in mind, there is so much more that needs to be done.”

Geeta emphasizes on the need to gather resources essential to take care of animals, who have either been abandoned and/or have no access to medical care and/or food. It is keeping this objective in mind that a crowdfunding campaign has been launched on Impact Guru, solely to support the Street Feeding Program.

Friendicoes SECA runs its operations completely on public donations, which is why the appeal to citizens to contribute as best as they can is very important. Daily, Friendicoes caters to the needs of almost 1000 street animals, which is a staggering number. Adds Geeta: “With uncertainty surrounding the time duration of the lockdown, and in order to keep up with the help being extended to an ever-increasing count of animals that need care and attention, we welcome urgent help – donations, and in kind.”