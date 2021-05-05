FriendsSquare: Sessions for Covid- 19 relief Fund

Today, what we are dealing with is something all of us weren’t prepared for. Uncertainty prevails. The pandemic caught us off guard and we need to acknowledge it. Caring for your mental wellbeing is really important; FriendsSquare an organisation that brings to focus the aspects of mental health within the organisation has taken an initiative to help the one who is suffering the most during this global pandemic.

FriendsSquare will be providing Personalised Sessions to raise funds for Covid- 19. The sessions will be on Careers in Organisational Psychology, Inculcation of OB Principles at work, Assistance with stress Management & Work-Life Balance along with CV & Cover Letter Review. FriendsSquare has requested everyone to donate a minimum of INR 300 in return for these sessions. The collected funds would be used as helped for the people in need.

Talking about this Ms. Soumya Gupta, Organisational Psychologist & Founder of FriendsSquare mentioned “I along with my colleagues, Manpreet Kaur & Khushi Aggarwal will be volunteering to extend support for Covid- 19 relief in India by raising funds. For the same, we will be providing professionals and students with 1-on-1 mentoring sessions on various topics to help guide them through their professional & academic journeys.

The daily collection will be donated to verified foundations including Hemkunt Foundation, Khalsa Aid International, Goonj & Feeding India at the end of the session every day.

You can book your slots by just clicking on this link https://lnkd.in/evJ–nX