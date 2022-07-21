From a weekend pop-up stall to a premium dry fruit brand with over 40,000+ customers

Hyderabad, 21st July 2022: Milagrow nuts recently opened its premium flagship store at Manikonda, Hyderabad. The store houses a range of premium and naturally sourced dry fruits, nuts, dates, honey, seeds, and spices. In a short span of time, the brand has become synonymous with its customers for its high-quality products at affordable prices. Last year, the brand has started its home delivery service in Hyderabad through the Milagrow APP and website, making its products easily available to buyers right at their doorstep.

Sridhar and Phani, founders of Milagrow Nuts brand, originally started off by setting up a pop-up stall at a gated community over the weekend and overtime opened a factory outlet in Pragathi Nagar, and now a premium 3000 Sq ft flagship store at Manikonda. “We were delighted to see the response for our stall on the weekends at the gated community. Several residents placed orders for larger quantities and kids loved our range of dehydrated fruits. Seeing this, we felt it was time to go big with this idea and so Milagrow began”, says Phani.

From Californian Almonds to Iranian Pistachios, Walnut Kernels, delicious Raisins, Crispy cashews, there is surely a huge variety of nuts and dry fruits to choose from. They also have a range of dehydrated fruits for kids made from Mango, Apricots, Blueberries, Black currant, and Cantaloupes. For the health lovers, their range of Pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, Sunflower seeds, Chia and watermelon seeds among others are sure to try.

“I always felt that most of us today do not get enough vitamins and proteins, given our hectic lifestyles, so we ideated the Honey Nut pack, which is a mix of delicious nuts soaked in honey and packed into an easy to carry pack. You can just pull it out and snack anytime anywhere”, says Phani.

Last year the brand introduced their range of naturally sourced Honey and premium variety of Dates into their product line. Their most recent product innovation is the nut butter, which acts as a perfect companion with bread for breakfasts.

“Each of our products is carefully sourced from the best and most natural sources. While doing so, we consciously empower and bring to light the painstaking efforts of farmers and producers who we consider as a part of our family. Beyond profits and sales, our core aim of starting Milagrow is to be able to provide a high-quality product to our consumers, with prices that will always remain affordable”, concludes Sridhar.

To know more about Milagrow Nuts or Order their products home: Visit https://milagrownuts.com/ Or Call them on +91 9121030268.