From Boardroom Meetings To Cricket Ground, BNI Gurgaon & Faridabad Business Minds, Turn Cricketers Over The Weekend

Gurgaon, 18th November 2022: From crushing business numbers to smashing 4s and sixes, the millennium city is ready to host a one-of-its-kind ‘TuCasa BNI T20 Givers Gain Cup’ cricket tournament for businessmen and businesswomen of BNI Gurgaon and Faridabad. These entrepreneurs hail from different business backgrounds, from Manufacturers, Exporters, Builders to Fund Managers, Architects to Interior Designers, Publishers to Printing Experts, Lawyers to Doctors, Fashion Designers to Artists, and more. The tournament would be spread over these five weekends on the cricket grounds of Club Wisteria, Baliawas, Gurgaon from 19th November 2022 to 18th December 2022.

The aim of organising this tournament is to give entrepreneurs an opportunity to de-stress from work, network with other business entrepreneurs and also bring in their family members to cheer them up and enjoy the weekends to follow. There would be 12 teams, 26 matches and 240 players competing with each other to prove their mettle on the cricket grounds. Furthermore, two of these teams would be exclusive all women entrepreneurs as well! These 240 entrepreneurs turned cricketers for the weekends will play 26 matches, The first match is on the 19th of November 2022 and the final will be held on the 18th of December 2022. The Title Partners for the TuCasa BNI T20 Givers Gain Cup is TuCasa Getways, Gold Partners are REM Konsultantz and Silver Partners are DAAT Architecture and Halomax Lighting Solutions all members of BNI Gurgaon and Faridabad. The event will be driven by Inspired Events LLP events company.

Unveiling the trophy today at Club Wisteria, Baliawas, Rakesh Kochhar – Executive Director at BNI Gurgaon& Faridabad said, “This tournament is a celebration of passion and focus, the same traits are required for success both on the sports field and in the business world. Playing such team sports by these business owners not only distresses them but creates great teamwork and networking opportunities for business owners.”

Commenting on the rigour and passion women entrepreneurs bring on the cricket ground, Arti Kochhar, Executive Director BNI Gurgaon, and Regional Director BNI Faridabad said, “I have seen the women entrepreneurs practice diligently on the cricket grounds right after wrapping up their work both at the office and at home. This sheer dedication they put toward this game is simply outstanding and I’m sure the two matches, on an opening day and the finale will be a game changer, as we will witness some great women entrepreneurs turned cricketers smashing some 4s and sixes on the field and in everything else they do in life.”

For recreation and refreshments, the organisers have arranged for delicacies and even entertainment for kids A Cricket tournament that is sure to take you back in time with delicacies such as bun omelet, Maggi, kebabs, French fries, sliders and more. To further keep the guests engaged, there will be an Art corner.