From coffee plantations to fashion education

Some success stories are truly inspiring, especially of those who have had humble beginnings, but by virtue of their sheer grit and determination, aimed high and reached for the stars. One such inspiring story is that of Dr M M Kariappa, Chairman & Founder of Vogue Institute of Art & Design.

In an exclusive interview with Business News This Week (BNTW), Dr. M M Kariappa talks about the challenges he faced in achieving his goals and the lessons he learnt, which were the stepping stones to his success.

Excerpts of the interview:

BNTW: Tell us something about your background?

M M Kariappa:I was born and brought up in Kodagu, from a middle-class family. Coffee plantations and agriculture have been the main occupation. I did my initial schooling in Virajpet, Kodagu and later migrated to Bangalore for my higher studies. Being a qualified engineer with an honorary doctorate with around 40 years of experience in the field of business

Having been a first-generation entrepreneur I had no financial backing nor experience in the field of business. As a matter of fact, being a Kodava by birth, business is an alien terminology. Most of the youths have invariably preferred to join the defense and police department and make a career.

I am a qualified engineer with an honorary doctorate with around 40 years of experience in the field of business today.It is pertinent to note that it is an uphill task to become a successful entrepreneur (becoming an educationist) when you are faced with umpteen number of issues day to day. The grit and determination and the confidence level has to be at the highest at all times.

BNTW: What is the biggest lesson you have learnt since you started the institute?

M M Kariappa: The success of any organization depends upon the people you work with. As a leader you need to look for the strength in each individual and nurture them. Every person is a leader in their own right. If he or she should be trusted with the given responsibilities so that their creativity can grow and ultimately this can lead to contributing their might to their respective organizations. A leader, I believe, is someone who should get the best out of every individual.

BNTW: What according to you is sustainable fashion?

M M Kariappa: Sustainable fashion is an approach towards sourcing, manufacturing and designing clothes which maximizes the benefits to the fashion industry and society at large, while at the same time minimizing its impact on the environment.Natural materials such as hemp, linen, cotton, silk, wool, leather, and cellulose fibers are generally preferred over virgin, petroleum-derived synthetics like polyester, acrylic, and nylon which are detrimental to the environment.

BNTW: What skills would you advise students to develop to help them in the industry

M M Kariappa: Designers need to adopt different roles to work on the challenges of the present and create solutions and ideas for the industry of tomorrow.

Some of the main skills that a student needs to develop to help them in the industry are creative thinking, analytical skills, being open to new ideas, business skills, and having a multidisciplinary approach.

BNTW: How do you think Vogue can help young students and others seeking a career in fashion and interior design?

M M Kariappa:The teachers mentor the students ever since their first day of joining Vogue. During their course of their studies the students are exposed to various industrial workshops, seminars and internships where they get hands-on experience about the industry. We do have a robust placement team, which identifies the key skills of the students and helps them get placed in the relevant industry. We do have an active alumni association where ideas are shared and students are mentored by the teachers during their professional careers.

BNTW: Any additions to the current offerings at the institute?

M M Kariappa:To cater to the needs of the industry, under the aegis of the Vogue Institute of Art and Design, we have launched the Dr. Kariappa Business School (DKBS). Approved by AICTE and affiliated to Bangalore University, it has courses in Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and BBA in Aviation.DKBS has got a wonderful response from students all over India.