Overwhelmed by numerous COVID related forwards? Want to know fact vs fake? Interested in real-time updates ranging from your local community to global scenario?

These 5 apps will give you real-time and reliable COVID-19 updates:

Aarogya Setu

Developed by the Government of India, the most important feature of this app is that it can help determine if you could have been exposed to the virus due to physical proximity to an infected person. Also use this app for information on essential health services, risks, best practices, symptoms and other relevant topics.

Download it here

United Nations News Reader

If getting the bigger picture is what you are looking for then this is the go-to app for you. Their Coronavirus Global Health Emergency section will give you most of the important the global updates in one place, not just on the pandemic but also its impact on the planet and the people.

Download it here.

Inshorts

Inshorts will gather the most significant news of the day from multiple news sites and social media and summarize them for you in 60-words, with links to read the full story.

The app has a special Coronavirus category, which collates all the important global and national updates. Their Rumours vs. Fact cards, invalidate fake news and rumours being circulated over social media. Users can also track the live status of the outbreak on the Counter card and read the digital magazine #InsightsbyInshorts, around various COVID related themes – Myth busters, Precautionary measures, Government announcements, Infographs and more

Download it here

Public App

If social distancing is making you anxious about your immediate surroundings, then download the location-based, video-sharing social network Public, which is available in 5 Indian languages (Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil and Telugu). The app provides users with verified and real-time local updates, and allows them to record and share videos on happenings in their vicinity. You can even get locations and timings of essential services like grocery stores, chemists and hospitals, learn about quarantine arrangements in your area etc. Quite a few local politicians and District officials have now made their verified official accounts on the app to share COVID 19 related information and debunk rumors and fake news to prevent misinformation and panic in the community.

Download it here

World Health Organisation

WHO is also in the process of developing a dedicated COVID-19 app, so keep a watch out for that. Meanwhile, you can add them on Whatsapp at +41 79 893 18 92 and send a hello message to start receiving COVID-19 related information.