From Market Leader to Segment Transformer – Sapana Carpet-Mats India’s No. 1 Mat Brand’s Ambitious Plans for Growth

Mumbai, April 6th 2023: Sapana Carpet-Mats, India’s leading brand for carpets, mats, and related products, is gearing up for its 40th year of existence, due in 2024. This sustainable and climate-conscious brand has unveiled some significant plans to transform how floor coverings are perceived in Indian homes.

Since its inception, Sapana Carpets-Mats has rapidly taken a market leadership position in the segment. This is because of its ability to cater to all categories of customers and its extensive product range that includes carpets, doormats, bathmats, etc. The company is now spearheaded by its Managing Director, Mr. Nishith Gupta, the son of Mr. V B Gupta, who founded the company in 1984. Nishith Gupta joined the company as Managing Director in 1996.

Sapana has already won the Top Mat exporter award for 15 consecutive years. The carpets and rugs from the company have strong brand positioning due to their superior affordability and the ability to match global benchmarks of style and quality.

Reflecting upon Sapana’s journey so far, the founder, Mr. V B Gupta, said, “It has been a wonderful journey that started with a misspelled name due to a mistake at the advertising agency that just got stuck with us. Today, we are a market leader in plastic mats and related products. From the outset, we have focused on customer-centricity and used imported Japanese technology to achieve the highest standards of quality and design while keeping the products affordable. We have built a market leadership position, and Sapana now commands about 55% of the share among branded mat manufacturers. Today, Sapana offers products that match global sensibilities and has introduced domestic customers to the best international décor style options. We are all set to move towards a clean future with sustainable growth.” Sharing his thoughts on Sapana’s sustainability efforts and plans, Mr. Nishith Gupta, Managing Director, said, “Indian consumers are now well versed with global trends as millions travel to foreign destinations yearly. They have high expectations from the home décor and floor coverings. Over the years, Sapana has become synonymous with the employee and customer-centric practices. We run our production facility on solar energy, and nearly 30,000 kg of plastic scrap is recycled monthly. This enables us to free up landfill space of approximately 2664 cubic yards. When it comes to employee satisfaction, the average tenure of our employees is over ten years, and many of the workers have been with the company for more than 25 years.”

Mr. V B Gupta, a qualified botanist, worked as a professor before he identified the unaddressed need for beautiful, high-quality, and affordable home décor products in the domestic market. He realized that not only are the average homes smaller in size in India, but compared to the west, Indians tend to spend very little money on home décor products. He understood that plastic mats were a more economical alternative to conventional carpets. Determined to follow his vision, he embarked on the entrepreneurial journey and imported technology and know-how from Japan, and established the manufacturing plant in Aurangabad.

Today, Sapana has an omnichannel presence across over 30,000 retail outlets, organized retail customers such as Army Canteens, D’Mart, and Reliance Retail, and leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Pepperfry as its own website www.sapanacarpetmats.com. As a close to a 40-year-old, trusted brand, Sapana is all set to expand its product range and venture strongly into the global markets and is aiming to complete its 40 years of existence in 2024 at 200+ cr.