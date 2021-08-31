From Paytm Wallet, Postpaid to FASTag — Take a look at the Paytm Payment Instruments that are driving the company’s next phase of growth

India’s leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants (1),Paytm, which is going for India’s largest market debut, has built a strong base in India, with multiple payment instruments. These payment instruments create a complete network effect and a multi-stack payment architecture, which also bring in multiple drivers of revenue.

The company has listed the same in its competitive strengths, as it said, “Our payments platform, with a wide selection of daily life use cases and payment instruments, provides us with large scale and reach.”

The payment instruments or financial products or services offered in partnership by us with partner financial institutions, including our associates such as Paytm Payments Bank, and third parties.

These instruments include prepaid payment instruments such as Paytm Wallet, sub wallets and prepaid card; Savings account, current account, debit cards, FASTag, National Common Mobility Card, and Unified Payments Interface (“UPI”) handle, which are issued or opened by Paytm Payments Bank, and Paytm Postpaid, equated monthly instalment, credit cards, amongst others, issued by our financial partners.

Here’s a look at all the payment instruments that Paytm has to offer

Paytm Wallet: Paytm Payments Bank provides a secure digital wallet that allows consumers to make payments at over 87,000 online merchants and 21.1 million in-store merchants. Consumers use wallets for its convenience including having greater control on their expenses, highly secure payments, Fast Forward on bill payments, and seamless integration across mobile, online and in-store payments, on and off the Paytm app. Consumers can add money to their Paytm Wallet using any instrument on the Paytm app, and also while on some partner apps. Corporates can also create sub-wallets such as Food Wallet, Gift Wallet, Allowance Wallet, and Fuel Wallet customized for their employees. As of March 31, 2021 Paytm Payments Bank had 333 million Paytm Wallets.

Paytm Postpaid: Through Paytm Postpaid, in collaboration with our financial partners, we provide consumers the flexibility to use the buy-now-pay-later option across our merchant base. Consumers can make transactions up to their individual credit limit every month and repay their balance next month by UPI, Paytm Wallet, debit card, and net banking, using the Paytm App. The feature of bill EMI enables our consumers to convert their total spends into customized EMIs, payable alongside nominal interest rates.

Paytm UPI: Over 155 million Paytm UPI handles have been created by the Paytm Payments Banks and are used to send and receive payments. Users use these for money transfers, on the Paytm app, to add money to the Paytm wallet and at third party merchants, and make payments by scanning any UPI QR code. Our users can register for Paytm UPI using their Paytm app and transact digitally in a secure manner, as well as instantly check the balance of the linked account.

Paytm FASTags: FASTag is promoted by the National Electronic Toll Collection (“NETC”) program for making toll payments directly from the customers linked prepaid or savings/current account. Issued by the Paytm Payments Bank, the Paytm FASTag, a reusable tag based on RFID technology, can be placed on a vehicle’s windscreen and enables electronic toll fee collection on highways across the country. A key differentiator of Paytm FASTag is that it does not require a separate prepaid account or login credentials, and is linked seamlessly to the Paytm Wallet. This increases consumer convenience, since they can be assured that as long as they have balance in their Paytm Wallet they will be able to use their FASTag seamlessly. Consumers who actively use Paytm FASTags are, hence, more likely to keep a wallet balance which in turn makes it more likely that they will use Paytm Wallet at other merchants.

Fixed Deposits: We offer fixed deposits on the Paytm app, through the partnership that Paytm Payments Bank has with commercial banks in India. The fixed deposits come with “super liquid” feature allowing real-time, 24*7 management, including instant redemption with no penalty, as well as earn interest on the balance. Users also have ability to redeem their fixed deposit at transaction check-out, and instantly fund their Paytm Payments Bank account, which can be used for purchases. As of March 31, 2021, total outstanding fixed deposits were ₹17.5 billion.

Paytm Payments Bank Debit Card: Every account holder with a Paytm Payments Bank account is provided with a free digital debit card which can be used to make in-store and online payments. Consumers also have other benefits from direct integration on the Paytm App, such as activating their debit card, adjusting daily spend limit, changing and setting up of ATM pin, among others. Consumers can also separately order a physical debit card to withdraw cash from ATMs or pay at stores in India and abroad.

Paytm Credit Card: We offer co-branded credit cards (in partnership with leading commercial banks in India), and digitize the entire credit card experience on the Paytm App, from the application process to tracking and issuance of the credit card. We also offer card management services on the Paytm App, including real-time transaction history, spend analytics, and ability to change credit limits, among others.

Other Paytm Payments Bank instruments: As of March 31, 2021, Paytm Payments Bank had 64 million bank accounts. Each account holder has the ability to use Paytm Payments Bank Debit Card and Paytm Net Banking to access their bank accounts and make payments to merchants.

