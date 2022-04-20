From rural Rajasthan to Bangladesh: A collaboration celebrating the rich Mughal heritage of India and Bangladesh

New Delhi/Dhaka, 20th April 2022: Jaipur Rugs, India’s most ethical producer of handmade carpets, and Bangladesh’s number one furniture brand ISHO have come together this Ramadan to bring out an exclusive handmade carpet celebrating the shared Mughal heritage of the two countries. In a world first for the design community, ISHO along with Jaipur Rugs has developed an artistic representation of Bangladesh and India’s shared Mughal culture and architecture, depicting this in a unique design that will be woven by Jaipur Rugs’ expert artisans in rural Rajasthan.

The rug, launched during Ramadan, serves as perennial piece designed to suit the dimensions of a modern home and executed using timeless craftsmanship of Jaipur Rugs. The rug is displayed at ISHO’s curated exhibition space in Dhaka, where one can walk in and experience moments of Mughal history unfold before their eyes. The exhibition highlights prominent Mughal rulers and their contributions including famous examples of Mughal architecture in Bangladesh. One of these historic landmarks is the Lalbagh Fort, the inspiration behind the design of this exclusive new rug.

As one of the region’s most innovative new furniture brands, ISHO always strives to collaborate with fellow market leaders, brands and makers that are skilled at their craft and demonstrate creative originality. Working with Jaipur Rugs presented an opportunity to bind both cultures, religions, crafts and teams together in celebration of so many similarities, a shared history and a love of beautiful design.