From showbiz to video software: introducing Milestone’s new CTO

Bangalore, India, March 24th, 2023 Artificial intelligence represents rare and exciting opportunities for an industry-wide evolution in video technology. This is the vision of the new Chief Technology Officer in Milestone Systems, Rahul Yadav, who sees endless opportunities for video technology in and beyond security.

Today, Rahul Yadav joins the leading video software company Milestone from TV 2, the Danish commercial public service broadcaster, where he served as Chief Technology and Digital Officer. Bringing along extensive experience in leading multi-site, global organisations and the transformation of digital platforms – such as the TV 2 PLAY streaming service. Rahul predicts that AI will play a critical role in Milestone’s future:

“I strongly believe that artificial intelligence is one of the key technologies that will accelerate the fourth industrial revolution,” says Rahul.“With the advancement in AI in recent years, video technology will get a big boost. For companies like Milestone, AI will enhance the capabilities of video management software solutions and offer innovative, intelligent, and efficient solutions to customers in and beyond security.”

According to Rahul, XProtect® – Milestone’s open-platform video management software and core product – represents new use cases across a variety of industries. The technology has been deployed in more than 500,000 installations and is used by a broad range of end users, from airports to hospitals to tourist attractions.

“I see an opportunity to further enhance our technology architecture, modernize our platform software and bring more customer-centricity when developing digital products and solutions. This will help everyone in our ecosystem: technology partners, distributors, integrators, and resellers. It will also empower our customers to get more from our products.”

In addition to his work at TV 2, Rahul has held senior positions at several well-known Danish brands, including consumer electronics firm Bang & Olufsen.

As he moves from the entertainment world to video software, his experience has taught him a lot about delivering good products:

“Good design and a delightful, personalized user experience are no longer nice-to-haves, they are must-haves,” says Rahul. “I see myself drawing on my previous experience to guide the Milestone Tech organization.”

VP for the APAC region and India at Milestone, Malou Toft, said of the appointment: “With Rahul and his diverse experience in tech and user-centric roles, it is clear Milestone has eyes on the future. At a time of evolution, we are bringing in a seasoned leader to help navigate the ever-changing digital landscape of the video management industry.”

Milestone has sales, support, and technical teams across India, and sees the region as an important growth market.