‘Frontier Mediville’ now a COVID hospital with 300 beds; a boon to the outskirts

Chennai, 28 July 2020: Dr KM Cherian Heart Foundation’s – “Frontier Mediville Medical Science Park”, founded by Padmashree Dr KM Cherian, is ready for the treatment of COVID patients. Frontier Mediville COVID centre is a 300-bedded facility in Elavur Village at Thiruvallur district. The facility is equipped with state of the art infrastructure such as Ventilators, Pulse Oximeter, blood gas analyser and multi-channel ECG machine. There are also two dedicated ambulances available, which can be used towards the transport of patients.

In view of the COVID 19 pandemic, it is important to understand that there is no prominent hospital in the area; this centre would serve, as a convenient place for the residents in Elavur village, Ponneri, Gummidipoondi & other small villages in Tamil Nadu – Andhra Pradesh border. Given the current situation, most of the private institutes & hospitals have hiked their charges and govt. has accepted the same owing to various additional services required for COVID, these charges go up to lakhs. Unfortunately, people from humble backgrounds and rural areas will not be able to afford the same, in such a scenario Frontier Mediville is providing treatment for patients with only the minimum government approved charges.

The centre is divided into two buildings, one serving 100 beds facility and the other serving 200 beds facility. The Hospital is ready to accommodate patients. The Tahsildar and the Nodal officer have respectively inspected the centre. The Government would now allot its medical team to inspect, and on approval, start functioning.

There would be three teams allotted by the government, onto this COVID Centre, along with providing dieticians, to maintain and monitor the diet of patients. The centre does support a cafeteria facility, however, the Government would prepare food in its base kitchens and dispatch to all COVID Centres.

Commenting on the same, Dr KM Cherian, Founder, Dr K. M. Cherian Heart Foundation Frontier Mediville & Frontier Lifeline Hospital said, “There are enough hospitals and centres to provide care for COVID patients in the Cities. The isolated rural areas suffer the most. In rural areas, there are not sufficient facilities. In case of an emergency, there would be a significant delay for people of rural areas to come to COVID centres in the city, along with transportation being another major hindrance. Hence we decided to convert Frontier Mediville into a COVID facility to be able to help these people. Another highlight of Frontier Mediville is the state of the art infrastructure which exists there owing to it being a science park. Moreover, Frontier Mediville covers an area of 350 acres, which results in good ventilation facilities and the risk of Virus being transmitted is very less. This makes Frontier Mediville’s facility unique, apart from its research facilities”.

There would be three Medical teams allotted by the Government. However, there are openings from the Government, for final year Medical students, Volunteers, Nurses, Physician Assistants, Students completed Nursing and ECG Technicians with a payout of Rs.12, 000. Interested Candidates may contact Frontier Lifeline Hospital or Frontier Mediville Medical Science Park. The Candidates would be referred to as the Nodal Officer.