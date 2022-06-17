Fruzzanté, launches in Delhi and Arunachal Pradesh

Fruzzanté, the one-of-its-kind sparkling 100% fruit wine that has introduced the Indian consumers to a unique farm-to-bottleexperience, is now available in the National Capital as well as in the land of the rising sun – Arunachal Pradesh. The brand from Hill Zill Wines Pvt Ltd (HZWPL) has been creating ripples in the domestic market already since inception.

In the wake of the pandemic, there has been a rapid surge in the demand for home consumption of high-quality alcoholic beverages (alcobev). Companies are moving in to encash this ready-to-drink (RTD) segment with a diversity of products. As one of the fastest growing alcoholic beverages markets, expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 to 2023, India presents a great opportunity for alcobev producers.

Launched in 2017, Fruzzantéhas grown from strength to strength and rapidly expanded its footprint in different states across India. A ‘Make in India’ product, it is made from 100% premium quality fresh fruits grown in the state of Maharashtra. It is a gluten-free, vegan drink that has no added colour or flavour.

Speaking about this, Priyanka Save, Founder and MD, Hill Zill Wines Pvt Ltd, said,“Fruzzantéis a brand that truly represents the ‘spirit of India’. We have pioneered the farm-to-table concept wherein we have made alcoholic beverages out of a fruit like Chikoo which was almost unthinkable in the past. This has made us grow sustainably and enabled a large number of farmers to earn better livelihood by their association with us.”

HZWPL has also produced India’s first-ever premium dessert mead brand called Arkä. Arkä is made from honey extracted from beehives that is then fermented and presented as mead, a drink that has been mentioned in ancient scriptures dating back to 100 BC. After its success in Maharashtra, Karnataka & Goa, the brand will now be available in Arunachal Pradesh. Arkä Wildflower Honey and Arkä Rose are the two variants that would be available in Arunachal Pradesh.

Deepak Bhatnagar, CEO & Chairman, Hill Zill Wines Pvt Ltd, “Our plans were to reach whole of India by end of 2022, but pandemic slowed down the process. Since the end of 2021 we have managed to expedite the process, we launched Goa at the end of 2021 followed by Karnataka in 2022 and now we are ecstatic to enter the National Capital market as well as Arunachal Pradesh. Soon, we will also be unveiling Fruzzanté in Meghalaya, Sikkim, Assam,and West Bengal. I believe Fruzzanté will prove to be a refreshing gamechanger in the Wine industry!”