FSSAI alerts concerning the misuse of FSSAI logos

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a new advisory to ensure the misuse of the FSSAI logo and Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) logo in any form misinterprets the FSSAI has hired FoSTaC Training Partner for mobilization.

FSSAI has strictly mentioned that any person, Trainee, Trainers, Attendees or their employer cannot use FSSAI and FoSTaC logos in any form without the consent of FSSAI. In case, any such actions are noticed, they will be blacklisted/banned. Even legal action may get implemented if such actions are practised. Depending upon the nature and the unauthorized act will be penalized.

Various Restaurants, Trade Associations, and other people have lodged various complaints that people with ID cards consisting of the FSSAI logo and FoSTaC logo are visiting their premises forcing them to undergo training and acquire certification. They are not only asking the FBOs to get themselves registered or certified, instead, they’re also threatening them with the heavy charges to be implemented if it is disobeyed.

Few training partners use the FSSAI and FoSTaC logos on the pamphlets and cash receipts. Instead, they’re charging membership fees while collecting the FoSTaC courses fees which are not genuine. FSSAI has not authorized any FoSTaC training partner or trainee or assessor to use such logo.

Ashwin Bhadri, CEO, Equinox Labs, says “ FSSAI is an apex body assisting the FBOs to ensure the norms and regulations are complied with for consumer’s safety. The consumers’ safety and hygiene protocols are mandatory to be followed. Performing such misleading activities or actions hamper the health of consumers but provide half the information. Getting into such instances affects the health, as well as the trusted body, might not be considered by the people.”

Equinox Labs is a leading FSSAI Approved and NABL Accredited Food, Water, and Air Testing Lab with 16+ years of experience. With a PAN-India presence, they are also Industry Leaders in Food Safety Auditing and FoSTaC Training.

He added, “FSSAI ensures the norms and regulations should never be taken for granted. Also, educating the consumers and FBOs with the right advice ensures the FSSAI never misleads concerning the specific norms or information.”