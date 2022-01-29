FSSAI introduces new standards for olive oil, fats, and desiccated coconut

New standards have been farmed cornering the sheep’s milk, olive oil, fats, and other oils. The Food Safety and Standards Regulations (Food Products Standards and Food additive) related to sheep’s milk, olive oil, and other oils have invited comments on the draft introduced. The draft contains additional standards mentioned concerning fat content and SnF content in sheep’s milk. The Fat content is to be fixed at 3 whereas SnF content should be 9.0. Further, the standards for various olive oil-related to ‘Absorbency in ultra-violent K270’ has been mentioned.

x

The absorbency of other oils doesn’t affect much, but the standards of moringa oil have been mentioned. As per the draft, moringa oil is obtained via the process of Moringa Oleifera.

An additional clause 2.2.9 is added stating the Solvent Extracted Crude Vegetable Oil is harmful for direct human consumption.

The clause describes:

x

The vegetable oil extracted using hexane should be clear, free from adulterants, rancidity, foreign materials, separated water, colouring, sediment, and flavouring substance. Also, the oil should be free from Argemone oil

Further, it says, Solvent Extracted Crude Vegetable Oils are not safer for human consumption. Hence, adhering to specific standards mentioned is necessary.

Additionally, the draft has mentioned provisions related to desiccated coconut. It is mentioned the product containing 35-60% oil content is to be labelled as ‘Reduced Fat Desiccated Coconut’.

x

Ashwin Bhadri, CEO, Equinox Labs says, “Be it any type of oil, if it is for human consumption, it should not contain any elements that affect the human. The oil goes through a lot of refinery processes and hence, it becomes necessary that the oil is safe for consumption.”

Equinox Labs is a leading FSSAI Approved and NABL Accredited Food, Water, and Air Testing Lab with 16+ years of experience. With a PAN-India presence, they are also Industry Leaders in Food Safety Auditing and FoSTaC Training.

He further added, “The consumers are constantly concentrating to ensure the fats consumed are reduced from the diet. Any product having the maximum amount of fats or oil should not fail to do needed labelling. Also, when we talk about oils, even the purest oil have certain foreign elements infused due to the cleaning procedure. The manufacturers need to ensure they do not neglect the fact, those oils are used for consumption purposes.”