FSSAI refrains to exempt imported raw cashews from clearance

Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has permitted to extend the timeline for compliance to the provision concerning the labelling up to July 1, 2022. The FBOs are recommended to use old names or new names of the probiotic on the label till any further notice is issued. This allows the food businesses to use the old labels without breaching any action from the food industry.

The stakeholders have represented the use of new or old names of probiotic strains doesn’t make much difference. Using the labels doesn’t compromise the safety of the food products or violates the regulations.

The representation of stakeholder FBOs has given clear insights that the use of old names and new names might not affect product safety. Also, under Schedule VII of FSS, first Amendment Regulation 2021, certain probiotic microorganisms are revised. The revisions are considered globally concerning their names.

Also, the amendment allows the FBO to declare it on the label regarding the use of organisms either singly or in combination with the complete information and the product should not contain any GMO ingredient. The regulation was notified in September 2021 and further directions were made in October. Also, it is concluded to extend the time lime to July 1, 2022.

Ashwin Bhadri, CEO, Equinox Labs, says, “The probiotics are the microorganism available in the product for the good health of the consumers. Certain products do use a single probiotic, while some continue using a combination. Those organisms affect the health and any use of them should be mentioned in the labels.”

