FTH Daily Caters To Festive Needs, Launches Pooja Store

Bengaluru, 02 August 2022: FTH Daily, an initiative of FreshToHome, has enabled the creation of Pooja Store, a section for festival-related products, on its platform in view of the upcoming festive season. The Pooja Store comprises 250+ SKUs with end-to-end festival essentials available at the convenience of one click. A wide spectrum of products including fresh Flowers, Agarbatti, Camphor, Pooja Oil, Banana leaves, Mango Leaves, Fresh Fruits, Vegetables, Groceries, and so on are now available on the app.

Launched in 2020, the subscription-based e-grocery app enables the delivery of over 2 million orders every month across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. Widely accepted for its sunrise delivery, FTH Daily has been instrumental in enabling the delivery of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables that are directly sourced from neighborhood farmers in regions like Hoskote, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Nanjangud, Kolar, and others, to Bengalureans before 7 am every day.

Starting from less than 18,000 orders per day in 2020 to now enabling more than 2 million orders per day, FTH Daily has scaled rapidly. The key propositions – direct sourcing from farmers that ensures only the freshest produce reaches customers, mass market prices, and delivery of orders before 7 am every morning — have transformed the way customers access nutritional essentials on a daily basis. Now, with the launch of the Pooja Store, FTH Daily strives to make celebrating festivals a one-stop affair for its customers.

Speaking about the festival range of products, Shan Kadavil, Co-Founder, FreshtoHome, said, “The Pooja Store is a category launched at the behest of our customers. In less than 10 months, FTH Daily is enabling the delivery of more than 2 million orders per month, witnessing an aggressive growth of over 100%. Thanks to our early morning delivery model which offers convenience, customers who subscribed only to milk are now subscribing to other categories like groceries, fruits and vegetables, and other daily nutritional essentials, which accentuates the growth rate of FTH Daily.” He further added, “There is robust demand for SKUs across all categories, especially for festival essentials during this season. Last year, the app witnessed a surge in the number of new orders, and the festival orders grew by 35%. As the demand has sustained, we believe this is the right time to launch a new category, dedicated to the festival needs. FTH Daily customers will no longer have to make multiple trips to different stores in search of festival essentials. The Pooja Store on the FTH Daily app is built for the convenience of every customer.”

Regular customers of FTH Daily say apart from convenience, money saver deals have been the key reason for subscribing to FTH Daily. Gayatri Srinivasa, a homemaker, said, “FTH Daily is the budget-keeper of my

family. The Great Grocery Days deals on the app between the 1st and 10th of every month are the best time to shop and save for my family. Every month, I save as much as Rs 2,000, when I shop on the FTH Daily app for dry fruits, fruits, and groceries. When compared to other apps, stores, and supermarkets, the savings here are higher.”