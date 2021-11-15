Fuel Delivery Founder & CEO, Mr. Rakshit Mathur awarded with Bharat Jyoti Awards 2021

New Delhi, 15 Nov 2021: Fuel entrepreneur Mr Rakshit Mathur has been awarded with Bharat Jyoti Awards for his meritorious services, outstanding performance and remarkable role. It was presented to him by Dr Sasikalapushpa Ramaswamy, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) in New Delhi during a seminar on Economic Growth and National Integration.

The award, instituted by the India International Friendship Society (IIFS), is given to those who specialise in areas of science and technology, education, industry, engineering, fine arts, politics and social work.

Speaking on the sidelines, Mr Rakshit Mathur, Founder & CEO, The Fuel Delivery said” I would like to thank the jury of Bharat Jyoti Award and Mr Gurpreet Singh, Secretary General, India International Friendship Society for this accolade. I feel delighted to be recognized by such an esteemed organization for their valuable contribution towards society”.

Mr Gurpreet Singh, Secretary General, India International Friendship Society (IIFS), said “We would like to congratulate Mr Rakshit Mathur for winning the Bharat Jyoti Awards for his valued contribution as an entrepreneur. His flagship startup, The Fuel Delivery, is catering to the growing demands of the urban fuel requirements. We wish him all the best for his future endeavor”.

India International Friendship Society (IIFS)

IIFS is a voluntary organization established to forge greater unity and integrity among the people of Indian origin living anywhere in the world. The society also aims to enhance India’s broad relationship and forge greater friendship and cooperation with all the countries on the globe, irrespective of small or big, developed, developing or underdeveloped. IIFS has an essential role to play in fulfilling this objective by creating conditions for exchange of views among all the people, especially of Indian origin. Its aim is to create a sense of national and International friendship and understanding where it can have a programme to share with others.

The Fuel Delivery (TFD)

The Fuel Delivery is India’s leading app-based fuel provider. TFD is an app- platform to address the issue of managing the fuel requirement efficiently, cost-effectively & most importantly, safely. It delivers diesel at the doorstep, to users in the manner prescribed by the Petroleum Ministry & licensed by PESO (Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization) for use in Industries, Infrastructure Development Projects, IT Parks, Shopping Malls, Healthcare and Hospitality Facilities and other businesses.