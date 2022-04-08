FuelBuddy bags ‘Prestigious Brands of Asia Award’ at Global Business Symposium 2022

New Delhi, 8 April 2022: FuelBuddy, India’s largest doorstep fuel delivery company with operations across India, has been conferred with the Prestigious Brands of Asia Award 2022 at the Global Business Symposium 2022, recently held at Goa Marriott Resort & Spa. The distinguished recognition is attributed to FuelBuddy’s strong commitment to adopting technological innovation and deliver the same.

Hosted by Herald Global and ERTC Media, the event witnessed participation of eminent leaders from various prestigious brands and several industries from all over the nation.

Excited with the achievement Gautam Malhotra, founder of FuelBuddy said, “It is an honor to receive this award as it highlights our determination to stand out in our domain by bringing transformative solutions to the market. Recognitions like these also motivate us to perform better and innovate further in our journey. Our object is to become a market leader with highest standards of customer service and convenience with an equal emphasis on profitable growth.

Global Business Symposium 2022 is an initiative by Herald Global to celebrate the achievements of the visionaries, thought leaders, heads of state, policymakers, academicians and corporate heads playing a vital role in shaping industries with their inspiring contribution.

Founded in 2016, FuelBuddy is an app-based, IoT and cloud-enabled fuel delivery service. It works closely with three oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

Being the first company to start fuel delivery services in India, FuelBuddy is presently the leader in technology and market share and is rapidly expanding with extensive presence across 28 cities in India.