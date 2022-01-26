FuelBuddy partners with Datoms to provide seamless end to end fuel delivery

SK Narvar promoted, FuelBuddy, a pioneer in the fuel delivery industry in India today, announced the partnership with Datoms, a leading provider of genset remote monitoring solution to build a complete ecosystem for fuel delivery.

It will enable the customers to monitor and control generators remotely, predict and prevent generator failures and prevent fuel theft and pilferage. With this partnership, the customers of FuelBuddy will automatically be alerted to order fuel in case of low fuel levels.

DATOMS is a leading provider of Genset Remote Monitoring Solution to monitor and diagnose your DG System from anywhere anytime. DATOMS remote monitoring system ensures good health of your Gensets providing reliability during an event of emergency and 24/7 control of your equipment.

Mr. Neeraj Gupta, CEO (India), FuelBuddy said, “Through this partnership with Datoms, we are a step closer to redefine the fuel delivery industry and build a customer-friendly ecosystem that provides adulteration-free and pilferage-free diesel to the customer’s doorstep. Our constant endeavor will be redefining the future of fuel-delivery industry in India with such strategic partnerships”

Mr. Amiya Samantaray, CEO, DATOMS said, “This alliance with Fuel buddy, will help modernize the legacy operations going on in the Genset Industry for years and provide the customers with peace of mind through real-time monitoring and end-to-end fuel management. This is our first step towards building a more connected ecosystem to solve problems in the distributed asset industry”,

The one-tap-fuel feature enables the customers to order fuel for diesel generators and industrial equipment at an affordable price.

Recently, FuelBuddy had also acquired Bengaluru-based, on-demand fuel delivery startup MyPetrolPump, a venture owned by ANB Fuels Pvt. Ltd. which provided access to newer regions, customers, and management bandwidth, making it the largest and the most diversified doorstep fuel delivery platform in the country.