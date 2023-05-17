Fuji Electric India is now ‘Great Place to Work’ certified

New Delhi, May 17, 2023: Fuji Electric India, a leading industrial automation and energy efficient solution provider and a part of the 100-year-old Fuji Electric has been recognized as a ‘Great Place to Work’ 2023 -2024 by Great Place to Work Institute. This recognition reflects the company’s efforts to provide an environment where innovation and change thrive, and all employees can reach their full potential.

Sharing details about the achievement, Shivaji Waghmare, CEO & CTO, of Fuji Electric India Private Limited said, “We are pleased to have received the recognition from the Great Place to Work Institute. This award is not just a recognition of our efforts but also a reflection of the strength and positivity of our workplace culture. Whether in India, Japan, or other countries, we continue to show our commitment to our employee’s long-term growth and will continue to develop policies that empower the workforce. We have been proved once again that our focus on the 4Ps – People, Processes, Policies, and Product – is the best way forward.”

Fuji Electric India has more than 1200 employees placed at different locations in India. Their motto of doing the right thing the right way and their integrity and ethical practices which are integral to their culture, has received appreciation from their customers.

“FEI works on the principles of TEST – trust, efficiency, sustainability, and team. This award is not the end of our journey but rather the beginning of a new phase of growth and development. I am confident that with our collective efforts, we will continue to build a culture of excellence that sets us apart from the rest,” added Mr. Waghmare.

Fuji Electric India produces world-class automation products for various applications. It is the leading supplier of drives and automation products in both the domestic and export markets. It has a strong distribution network for sales and distribution of replacement parts.