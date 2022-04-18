Fujifilm India successfully completes installation of 50,000 medical devices in India

New Delhi, 18th April 2022: Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, a leader in diagnostic imaging and medical system technology, today announced that it has successfully completed the installation of 50,000 medical equipment devices in India. Passing the 50K milestone, the brand has also released a campaign video outlining the company’s deep focus on improving healthcare in the country and importance of access to diagnostic services.

The campaign, titled ‘#50K and Counting – Hitting the Milestone and Getting Healthier Together’, highlights Fujifilm’s achievements in the medical imaging and devices division, continuously working towards spreading awareness regarding healthier choices via timely detection of diseases. It also features testimonials from Fujifilm customers, commending the company’s products, after-sales support and wide network.

Fujifilm has installed its medical solutions across India, ranging from top metropolitan cities to remote areas such as Leh, Ladakh, Northeast India and across Jharkhand and Bihar, amongst other regions. From 2008, the company has striven to bring the best of its medical imaging and solutions systems in India for the betterment of the country’s health.

Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director of Fujifilm India, said, “We’re absolutely pleased to install over 50,000 medical devices in India while bettering the scope of medical healthcare to all Indians! With this milestone, we hope to continue the legacy of innovation and NEVER STOP investing in the betterment of society through our products and services. We thank all our partners and hope that we will continue to serve the country with high quality healthcare support in the milestones to come!” Mr. Chander Shekhar Sibal, Senior Vice President, Medical Division, Fujifilm India, said, “We thank all our patrons and customers for helping us achieve this 50K milestone. As an organisation, we’re proud to support the installation of medical devices even in the remotest corners of the country and provide Indians easy access to healthcare. We will continue to ride on this momentum and bring the best and cutting-edge technologies and solutions for Indians in the coming years!”

Currently in India, Fujifilm offers various products in healthcare divisions under various categories like:

Healthcare IT: using advanced technologies such as AI in products like Synapse VNA, Synapse PACS and Synapse 3D

X-Ray Imaging Devices: this includes FCT Speedia, FDR Smart X, FDR Nano, Mobile X-Ray system (Sirius Series), Digital Mammography CAD and AMULET Innovality

Endoscopy: Endoscopic Ultrasonography System

Ultrasound Systems: includes the ARIETTA Series ultrasonic diagnostic systems with multiple machines in the category

MRI and CT: sophisticated MRI and CT systems with high image quality and functionality

Recently, at the 74th National Annual Conference of IRIA 2022, Fujifilm unveiled a new range of products including complete and integrated solutions for CT, MRI, X-ray, AI, PACS, endoscopy and ultrasound systems through the ARIETTA series, the ECHELON Smart, and Supria series. In order to strengthen its market position further and provide a wide variety of diagnostic services, Fujifilm also completed the acquisition and takeover of Hitachi’s Diagnostic Imaging on 31 March last year. With the acquisition, Fujifilm offers a comprehensive solution spectrum that caters to a broad range of clinical needs.