Fullerton India reports Rs 551 crore profit in third quarter of FY23

Total loan disbursement up by 41%

From Rs. 1,600+ Crs of loss in FY21 to Rs.107 Crs of profit in FY22 and Rs. 551 Crs profit in 9 months of FY23

Rs. 19,500+ Crs of disbursals in 9 months of FY23, 41% higher than total disbursals of FY22

National, February 24, 2023: Fullerton India Credit Company Limited (Fullerton India), one of the leading NBFCs in the country, reported a profit of Rs 551 crores for the third quarter of FY23. Total Disbursals stood at Rs 19,500 crores, a jump of 41% companies to the corresponding quarter last year.

The growth story has been inked under the leadership of Mr Shantanu Mitra, who returned from his retirement to take over the reins of the firm at the start of FY22. Post his rejoining, much of the erstwhile senior leadership team was brought back that has played a pivotal role in making the company profitable.