Fun2 to answer influencers’ biggest challenges on content creation and monetization

New Delhi: In a bid to become an ally to every Influencer and aspiring creator, Fun2, India’s fastest growing home-grown app, hosted a series of virtual masterclasses in 2021, catering to influencers who have established themselves, and aspire to produce successful content.

The app curates the best-in-class experts from the world of content creation and production, and they promise to enthrall their creator audience with a masterclass every month. These masterclasses were conducted in an invite-only format to maintain exclusivity.

Launched in January, the first masterclass was hosted by none other than luxury content creator himself – Riaan George. The topic was ‘How to Monetize Your Content.’

With the onset of Corona and the implications it brought about, social media consumption has exploded in the past few months. The app-based ecosystem has become an engine for driving several internet-enabled businesses, and it is therefore essential for influencers to get proper guidance and training to improve lead generation, community engagement, explore newer prospects, and strengthen their brand identity in the process.

Speaking on the masterclasses, Fun2’s Co-Founder and Director of Strategy, Rahul Bhattacharya, said, “Masterclasses are a fantastic opportunity for aspiring social media influencers and inspiring creators to understand how one can optimize their channel, as they get learn from the best in the industry, At Fun2, we can empower them with the know-how and the requisite tools to run a successful channel.”

The Masterclass format is going to be conducted every month, and the future sessions are intended to cover multiple categories and genres such as comedy, fashion, food etc.